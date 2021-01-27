Former Macomb County prosecutor pleads guilty to obstruction

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — A former suburban Detroit prosecutor has pleaded guilty to obstructing justice in an investigation of how he spent campaign donations.

Eric Smith was Macomb County prosecutor for nearly 16 years.

Smith admits that he attempted to get three people, including two assistant prosecutors, to make false statements about his use of campaign cash.

Smith told a judge that he will “fully accept responsibility” for his conduct. Smith says he’s brought shame to his family.

Smith, a Democrat, quit office last March after he was charged in a different case with embezzlement and other crimes. That case is pending.