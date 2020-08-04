Former MSU gymnastics coach to be sentenced for lying during Nassar investigation

FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2018 file photo, Defense attorney Matthew Newberg, left, signs court documents after Judge Janice Cunningham sentenced Larry Nassar, right, at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. After #MeToo erupted from sexual assault and harassment claims against movie producer Harvey Weinstein, former sports doctor Larry Nassar’s sexual assault sentencing this […]

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Former Michigan State University women’s gymnastics coach Kathie Klages is scheduled to be sentenced this morning for lying to police about what she knew about the Larry Nassar sex abuses.

Kathie Klages was found guilty in February of a felony and a misdemeanor in a courthouse where Larry Nassar had been sentenced more than two years ago.

Klages had been scheduled for sentencing last month but a broken water main outside the downtown Lansing courtroom forced a delay until 9:00 a.m. today.

In February, after just hours of deliberation, a jury today found her guilty of two counts of lying to police officers during the Larry Nassar sexual assault investigation in 2018.

Klages took the stand as the final defense witness and told the court her account of the events surrounding the unveiling of the Nassar investigation and the impact on her gymnasts.

She told the court she has “no recollection” of a conversation in which two teen athletes allegedly told her of sexual abuse by sports doctor Larry Nassar in 1997, nearly 20 years before he was charged.

She says she was “shocked” when she first learned years later that one of the teens said she had previously told Klages about Nassar.

She could be sentenced to up to four years in prison.

She’s the second person other than Nassar to be found guilty of charges related to his serial molestation of young women and girls under the guise of medical treatment.

