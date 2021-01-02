Free, outdoor Wi-Fi coming to Detroit’s cultural center

This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass.

DETROIT (AP) — Free outdoor Wi-Fi is coming to Detroit’s cultural center.

It is part of an effort to implement a comprehensive digital strategy to attract visitors to the area and encourage outdoor programming.

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation is providing a $500,000 grant. The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation also is supporting the effort.

The wireless system will be an extension of Wayne State University’s campus Wi-Fi.

The cultural center is home to the Carr Center, Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, College for Creative Studies, Detroit Historical Museum, Detroit Institute of Arts and other destinations.

