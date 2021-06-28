Frustrated Detroit-area residents clean up flooded homes

DETROIT (AP) — A weekend flood in the Detroit area is keeping parts of Interstate 94 closed for a third day.

Meanwhile, homeowners have been trudging to the curb with possessions ruined by a gross stew of water and sewage that backed up into basements.

The National Weather Service says more than 6 inches of rain fell Friday night and Saturday morning in some pockets. Grosse Pointe Park says it measured 8.1 inches over 24 hours.

Thousands of people are affected in Detroit, Dearborn and the Grosse Pointe communities.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who toured the flooding damage Monday, says “old infrastructure combined with climate change” and power outages created the misery.

On Saturday, the governor issued a state of emergency for the region to allow it access to more resources for cleanup. She added Monday that it was “highly likely” that federal assistance would also be made available.

“In this process, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure that local governments, homeowners and business owners get the assistance they need. We’ll continue to work closely with emergency response coordinators and local leaders across the state to address widespread flooding,” Whitmer said at an afternoon press conference in Detroit alongside Mayor Mike Duggan. “…There’s still a lot to do and we will continue to work with affected communities until needs are met and help gets where it needs to.”

She and Duggan praised first responders who ‘rose to the challenge’ of the flooding.

The Democratic governor said the state’s aging infrastructure needs updates and repairs and called on the Republican-led state Legislature to pass a response plan. She included funding for stormwater upgrades and “climate-resilient infrastructure” in her budget proposal.

—News 8 contributed to this report.