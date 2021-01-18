Funding to help suburb Detroit neighborhood resources hub

DETROIT (AP) — A $100,000 contribution will help support the launch of a neighborhood resource hub in Detroit’s Jefferson-Chalmers district on the city’s east side.

Jefferson East, Inc. says the funding is from AT&T and its Believe Detroit initiative.

The 3,500-square-foot facility will serve as Jefferson East’s housing and neighborhood services team’s home office.

It’s expected to allow the team to serve more than 1,000 area residents with services designed to keep them in their homes and apartments.

Jefferson East team members are Housing and Urban Development-certified housing counselors, offering housing, financial empowerment and health and safety services through a one-stop access model.

