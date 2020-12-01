Funeral home settles lawsuit that led to major LGBT ruling

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area funeral home has agreed to pay $250,000 to settle a lawsuit that led to a groundbreaking decision that protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment.

Aimee Stephens died weeks before the U.S. Supreme Court in June said was covered by federal civil rights law.

The business is paying $130,000 to Stephens’ estate, plus $120,000 in legal costs and fees. U.S. District Judge Sean Cox approved the settlement Monday.

Stephens worked as an embalmer and funeral home director at R.G. and G.R. Harris Funeral Homes in Garden City.

Stephens was fired when she told her boss that she no longer wanted to be recognized as a man.

