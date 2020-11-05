Gary Peters delivers remarks following reelection to U.S. Senate

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WLNS)– Today Michigan Senator Gary Peters will speak at an event to thank Michiganders for their support and reelecting him to office.

Peters was declared the winner of that election yesterday evening, capturing nearly 50% of the votes, compared to John James’ 48%.

Polls ahead of the election showed it would be a tight race, with Peters pulling slightly ahead in the days leading up to Election Day. The Senator issued the following tweet after the race was called:

Michigan, thank you. It's an honor to serve you for another six years in the U.S. Senate.



To all who believed in us, gave your time and effort in our fight: thank you for putting your trust in me. I'm so grateful and energized to keep working to move our state forward. — Gary Peters (@GaryPeters) November 5, 2020

“Michigan, Thank You. It’s an honor to serve you for another six years in the U.S. Senate.” said Peters.

Peters ran on the platform of affordable health care, lower prescription drug costs, protecting the Great Lakes, advancing public schools, and supporting small businesses.

According to Peters’ campaign, on Oct. 1, he became the senator to have the most standalone bills that President Trump has signed into law.

Both of Michigan’s U.S. senators are Democrats. Senior Sen. Debbie Stabenow also defeated a challenge from James in the 2018 general election.