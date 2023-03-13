EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Spring break is over at Michigan State University students, but there was a sweet incentive for some students on campus Monday.

Girl Scout Troop 30600 will be giving out 150 boxes of “donated” cookies as a demonstration of support for the Spartans following the Feb. 13 mass shooting that killed three and injured five others.

According to troop co-leader Lisa Leibrand, one little box of cookies can actually make someone’s day.

”People love cookies, so I really think it has an impact on the community, at MSU, and in the Girl Scout community,” Leibrand said. “Just because with all that’s going on, the act of kindness goes a long way for some of these students.”

The troop plans on giving out cookies for the entire cookie season.

”In my mind, it’s like a virtual hug, from people and it’s the girls,” continued Leibrand. “It’s our girls [who] were actually handing them out, but it’s everyone in the community that’s making this happen.”

Spartans who are on campus at around 5:45 p.m. Monday are in for a literal sweet treat.

If you want to help the troop continue to give out cookies for the rest of the season, donations are accepted online and at cookie booths.