Go fishing without a license on June 12 or 13

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state of Michigan will offer its free fishing weekend later this month, allowing you to cast a line without having to pay.

Free fishing weekend is scheduled for June 12 and 13.

You can fish on the Great Lakes and inland lakes without a fishing license, though you still have to follow other regulations. Also on free fishing weekend, you can get into state parks and boating access sites for free.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says about 200,000 more fishing licenses were bought in 2020 than the year previous, saying the pandemic pushed more people outdoors.

The next free fishing weekend is Feb. 19 and 20, 2022.



If you want to go fishing outside of a free weekend, you can buy a license online or at a number of in-person sites. Fishing and hunting license sales help fund the DNR and statewide conservation efforts.