KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Monday marks the first sign of summer for beer lovers, as Bell’s Brewery celebrates Oberon Day.

The celebrations started at midnight, as Green Top Tavern hosted an Oberon Midnight Keg Tapping Pajama Party, Bell’s Event Manager Valerie Walters said.

“We all are just sick of the grey, we’re sick of being inside, sick of shoveling,” Walters said. “We all need to come out to celebrate the changing of the season.”

The 5.8% ABV wheat ale traditionally served with an orange slice is Bell’s iconic summer drink.

“I think you have to make the heart miss it, right?” Walters said. “It is really that nice, crisp beer, where on a hot summer day on the beach, that’s what you’d like. And so it really just lent to the seasonality of that beer.”

Bell’s will celebrate Oberon Day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Bell’s Eccentric Café, located at 355 E Kalamazoo Ave. near Porter Street in Kalamazoo. This year’s theme is ‘Camp Oberon,’ with activities reminiscent of summer camp. There will be crafts, a campfire and a photo bus.

There will also be live entertainment, starting at 10 a.m. with the Great Lakes Brass.

Walters said there will be multiple bars and a tap trailer, with Oberon and eight different variants on draft, including Pineapple Jalapeno Oberon, Creamsicle Oberon and Raspberry Hibiscus Oberon.

“We’ve been working on it literally since last Oberon Day wrapped,” Walters said. “We have just a huge celebration for one of our iconic brands. It’s all about fun, it’s all about saying goodbye to winter, hopefully, and saying hello to the sun.”

“We’re so excited to see everybody and give them their first taste of summer,” she later added.

There are several other Oberon Day celebrations throughout the state and across the country. For a full list, go to bellsbeer.com.