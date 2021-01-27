GOP: No aid unless counties control school, sports closures

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this May 6, 2020, file photo, Michigan Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, left, and Republican House Speaker Lee Chatfield announce a lawsuit to combat the coronavirus pandemic orders at the Capitol building in Lansing, Mich. President Donald Trump summoned Michigan’s Republican legislative leaders to the White House for a meeting Friday, Nov. 20, amid a GOP push to overturn the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the battleground state. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan House Republicans have proposed a $3.5 billion coronavirus recovery plan that threatens to withhold billions to K-12 schools unless Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives her administration’s power to prohibit in-person instruction and sports to local health departments.

The state health department in November ordered a temporary ban on face-to-face learning in high schools to curb spiking cases of COVID-19. The administration lifted it a month later.

A prohibition on youth contact sports remains, angering high school athletes, coaches and parents.

The Democratic governor will highlight her $5.6 billion COVID-19 relief plan in her State of the State speech Wednesday night.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Virtual tour of the Upper Peninsula

Trending Stories