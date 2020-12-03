GOP senator: Let high schools decide about opening

State Rep. Kim LaSata, left, R-Bainbridge Township, and Sen. Tonya Schuitmaker, R-Lawton, listen after they voted for a $1.6 billion higher education budget bill that advanced out of a House-Senate conference committee, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at the Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Schuitmaker said she hopes to still give universities more state funding depending on how high-level talks proceed between Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and legislative leaders, who are at odds over teacher pensions. (AP Photo/David Eggert)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker is pressing Michigan to lift an order closing all high schools to in-person instruction due to the coronavirus, saying the decision should be left at the local level.

In a hearing Thursday, Sen. Kim LaSata told Robert Gordon, director of Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services, to let parents and schools decide about face-to-face classes.

High schools and colleges can only provide virtual classes under the order.

Gordon says there’s more risk of the virus spreading in high schools than in lower grades, and the educational loss from remote schooling is more detrimental to younger students.

