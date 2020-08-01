Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks bluntly on gun violence

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a May 28, 2020, briefing on coronavirus in Michigan and how the economic hit has affected the state budget. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says President Donald Trump’s plan to send federal agents to Detroit amid police brutality protests shows his administration doesn’t know anything about what is happening in Michigan.

She also called out the Legislature, during a livestream with Everytown for Gun Safety Action and Moms Demand Action on Friday for refusing to work with her administration to address gun violence.

Whitmer says people can make a difference at the polls, whether it be for the White House or statehouse.

Latest Stories