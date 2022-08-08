Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks with News 8 political reporter Rick Albin at the Mackinac Policy Conference on Mackinac Island on May 31, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

In a statement, she said she has mild symptoms. The governor said she has been fully vaccinated and twice boosted. She tested negative on Monday afternoon, but tested positive on Monday evening.

Whitmer said she will be working remotely while following protocols.

“I am grateful for the support of my family, my staff, and the vaccine for offering me robust protection against the virus. I look forward to getting back to work in person, meeting with constituents, and keeping Michigan on the move,” Whitmer said in a statement. “I encourage my fellow Michiganders to get vaccinated and boosted.”