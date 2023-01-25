GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her annual State of the State address this evening.

The speech before a joint session of the Michigan Legislature is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. It will stream live in this article.

Whitmer is likely to discuss gun violence. With her fellow Democrats now in control of both chambers of the state Legislature, they are in a better position to try to push through gun reform bills. Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist have discussed secure storage and red flag laws that would aim to keep weapons out of the hands of people most likely to use them to harm someone. State Rep. Carol Glanville, D-Walker, suggested there is willingness among some of her Republican colleagues to get on board.

Whitmer and Democrats have also talked about expanding the earned income tax credit and repealing the pension tax. The state also has to decide what to do with a $9 billion surplus — the Legislature sets appropriations, but Whitmer offers input. There has been talk for about a year of figuring out how to send some of that money back to the people, but so far it has fallen flat.

Education will probably be another talking point. Gilchrist was in Grand Rapids earlier this week to tout Michigan Reconnect, which pays for people to complete associate’s degrees. The environment will also likely be on the agenda.

Whitmer’s budget recommendations will come out next month, providing a clearer idea of her priorities. Her visits around the state in the coming days and weeks will also show what projects she hopes will be pushed forward by public support.

Democratic lawmakers may start with things they feel can quickly be accomplished with some bipartisan support. While they have the majority, it’s tight in the House. That means they’ll probably need to get at least some Republicans on board to move bills,

This is Whitmer’s fifth State of the State and the first of her second term. The previous two addresses were held virtually in deference to the pandemic.