Gov: Health workers must get bias training; issues mask plea

This photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor shows Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as she addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, July 9, 2020. All Michigan health workers must receive “implicit bias” training tied to their professional licensure under a directive issued Thursday by Whitmer, who said the mandate will help address the coronavirus pandemic’s disproportionate and deadly impact on people of color. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, Pool)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — About 368,000 health workers in Michigan will be required to receive “implicit bias” training under a directive issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who says the mandate is intended to address the coronavirus pandemic’s disproportionate impact on people of color.

Whitmer also says she will soon announce steps to ensure compliance with Michigan’s mask-wearing requirement in indoor public spaces.

The governor said Thursday evidence shows anti-bias medical training can “make a positive difference.”

Black residents represent 14% of Michigan’s population but account for nearly 40% of COVID-19-related deaths.

Whitmer says for schools to open in eight weeks, people should wear masks.