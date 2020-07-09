Gov: Health workers must get bias training; issues mask plea

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — About 368,000 health workers in Michigan will be required to receive “implicit bias” training under a directive issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who says the mandate is intended to address the coronavirus pandemic’s disproportionate impact on people of color.
Whitmer also says she will soon announce steps to ensure compliance with Michigan’s mask-wearing requirement in indoor public spaces.
The governor said Thursday evidence shows anti-bias medical training can “make a positive difference.”
Black residents represent 14% of Michigan’s population but account for nearly 40% of COVID-19-related deaths.
Whitmer says for schools to open in eight weeks, people should wear masks.