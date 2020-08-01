Gov vetoes nursing home bill; says based on ‘false premise’

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed Republican-sponsored legislation that would have let nursing homes house coronavirus-infected residents — but only in a building separate from other residents.
In a letter to senators Friday, the Democratic governor said she has protected nursing home residents and the bill was “based on the false premise that isolation units created within existing facilities are somehow insufficient to protect seniors.”
The measure had attracted some Democratic support, too.
The bill was a response to the governor’s order that lets people with the virus be transferred and isolated in nursing homes that also have non-infected residents.
Latest Stories
- Portland protest peaceful after federal presence reduced
- Connie Culp, 1st US partial face transplant recipient, dies
- Second stimulus checks: Where things stand on $1,200 payments as August begins
- Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence
- Health officials link US salmonella outbreak to red onions