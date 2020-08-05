Michigan’s top doc warns caution as COVID-19 stats look better

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan is seeing several encouraging metrics indicating a decline in the spread of coronavirus and state health officials warn everyone to keep following mitigation practices to keep it that way.

More than 84,000 people in Michigan have contracted coronavirus since March and more than 6,200 deaths have been linked to COVID-19. Updated figures will be released by the state this afternoon.

Dr. Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, said at a Wednesday morning press conference with the governor that Michigan is seeing a plateau in cases after a slight uptick over the past two months, though spread continues to vary by region.

The Detroit, Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo regions are each seeing more than 40 new cases per million people per day but have seen steady decreases for between two and and three weeks. The Jackson and Upper Peninsula regions are seeing 35 cases per million people per day after a decrease in the last couple of weeks. The figure is below 30 in the Saginaw region and has been decreasing for a week. Lansing’s rate is still under 30, but it has been seeing an increase for the last two weeks. The Traverse City region is seeing under 10 cases per million people per day and the rate has been declining for three weeks. Khaldun said she would like to see the rate below 10 statewide.

After weeks on the inline, the average percentage of daily positive tests is trending down. It’s now at 3.4%, down from 3.7% last week. Khaldun would still like to push that rate below 3%, which would indicate community spread is under control.

Michigan is running an average of 28,000 tests each day, which works out to about 2% of the state’s population each week. Hospitalizations and deaths remain consistently low, Khaldun said.

“These are all good signs… But as we all know, even if it a trend is stabilizing, it only takes a few people to create an outbreak and have the disease spread rapidly. So these plateauing trends are not reasons to let our guard down,” Khaldun said. “There’s still disease spread across the state and we’re still seeing several outbreaks across the state, in every region.”

She urged everyone to wash their hands frequently, wear a mask in public and practice 6-foot social distancing. Anyone working outside the home, experiencing symptoms or who has been exposed to someone with coronavirus is advised to get tested.

Whitmer started the press conference by criticizing the federal government’s response to coronavirus, saying there has been no comprehensive plan and again calling on President Donald Trump to issue a nationwide mask mandate.

She called on the Trump administration and Congress to work together to pass another coronavirus relief package, which has been tied up amid partisan disputes. While she called for bipartisanship, the Democratic governor disparaged the plan put forth by Senate Republicans. She said they should back the plan already passed by the Democrat-led House.

Last week, Whitmer tightened some restrictions in the northern Lower Peninsula, which is seeing the most promising figures in the state. Asked Wednesday if that means she won’t be loosening restrictions elsewhere in the state before school starts, she refused — as she has done throughout the outbreak — to make any promises either way, saying her decisions would be based on what the data shows.

But she also indicated that the lag in identifying cases after exposure — it can take up to two weeks for symptoms to appear — made her wary about forward movement.

“We know that our actions today are going to dictate whether or not we are in a strong position to safely resume some in-person instruction this fall,” Whitmer said. “We’re trying to avoid moving back a phase. That’s something I’m hopeful we can prevent from happening. But it’s all going to be dictated by what people do and we will see it in the numbers…”

She said that while a plateau in cases is encouraging, she would prefer to see a decline.

Whitmer on Tuesday issued an executive directive requiring each state department head to review how they are using resources to ensure enforcement of COVID-19 mitigation rules, placing special focus on the types of places that have seen outbreaks. Directors were also told to consider rule violations when considering licensing.

“It’s about increasing compliance (with best health practices). It’s not about punishing those who don’t,” Whitmer said Wednesday.