Gov. Whitmer announces $24.5M AmeriCorps investment to address COVID-19 recovery, strengthen communities

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her virtual State of the State address the state, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in Lansing, Mich. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Community Service Commission Thursday announced Michigan’s $24.5 million AmeriCorps investment that will support more than 1,000 AmeriCorps members tackling some of the state’s toughest challenges, including COVID-19 recovery, disaster services, economic opportunity, environmental stewardship, education, health and safer communities.

“Michigan AmeriCorps members work tirelessly to help communities tackle their toughest challenges,” Whitmer said. “This funding will help them continue their efforts and play a role in our state’s economic jumpstart as we emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever.”

During the last program year, AmeriCorps members served 33,275 youth, treated 1,026 acres of public land and provided 6,541 individuals with health services.

This investment will support 26 Michigan organizations through 28 subgrants and one planning grant to expand their reach and impact in Michigan communities. Those organizations include:

Albion College: $191,591, South Central Michigan Region

American Red Cross-Michigan Region: $301,057, Statewide

BHK Child Development Board: $133,731, Upper Peninsula

Cherry Health: $386,466, West Michigan Region

Child & Family Services of Northwestern MI: $474,122, Statewide

City Year Detroit: $1,762,272, Southeast Michigan Region

Community Economic Development Association of MI: $326,000, Statewide

Crim Fitness Foundation: $244,054, Mid-Michigan Region

Eastern Michigan University: $54,506 planning grant, Southeast Michigan Region

Hope Network: $1,149,569, Statewide

Huron Pines: $388,007, Statewide

Luella Hannan Foundation: $83,211, Southeast Michigan Region

Ingham County Health Department: $163,945, Mid-Michigan Region

Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness: $290,538, Statewide

Michigan College Access Network: $1,076,000, two grants, Statewide

Michigan Fitness Foundation, $114,048, Statewide

Michigan Primary Care Association: $180,927, Statewide

Michigan State University Extension: $244,500, Statewide

Peckham, Inc.: $163,486, Mid-Michigan Region

Special Olympics Michigan: $125,510, Statewide

Teach for America: $25,000, Southeast Michigan Region

United Way of Genesee County: $244,472, Mid-Michigan Region

Urban Neighborhood Initiatives: $114,100, Southeast Michigan Region

WARM Training Center (EcoWorks): $387261, Southeast Michigan Region

Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency: $114,100, Southeast Michigan Region

Wayne State University: 737,020, two grants, Southeast Michigan Region

These funds are made possible through a $9.4 million federal AmeriCorps grant and AmeriCorps’ unique model that will leverage an additional nearly $10.7 million in matching funds from the private sector, foundations and other sources.

In addition, AmeriCorps is providing $4.4 million in Segal AmeriCorps Education Awards for AmeriCorps members. Upon completion of a full-time term of service, AmeriCorps members will receive an education award of over $6,000 they can use to cover the cost of college or pay back student loans.

“We’re incredibly proud to host two AmeriCorps grant programs – one to help students get into college and one to help them complete college – all in support of the governor’s Sixty by 30 goal,” Ryan Fewins-Bliss, Michigan College Access Network (MCAN) executive director, said. “National service is one of the best ways an organization like MCAN can impact individuals, communities and the state. We will use these funds and empower these AmeriCorps members to close education equity gaps for low-income students, first-generation college-going students and students of color across Michigan.”

To learn more about Michigan’s AmeriCorps efforts, visit Michigan.gov/volunteer.