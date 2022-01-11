LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Typically the winner of the State of the State Art contest would receive tickets to attend the address with their family, this year because the address will be virtual they will receive a Cherry Republic gift box.

“We have so many gifted and creative students here in Michigan,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “I look forward to seeing their interpretation of why they believe in Michigan because there are so many inspiring aspects of our state. Since the State of the State address is being held remotely this year, we will still recognize the winner by sending a box full of goodies from an iconic Michigan company, Cherry Republic. I want to thank all of this year’s participants for taking part and wish them the best of luck!”

The art contest invites students K-12 in Michigan to create a design for the 2022 State of the State program following the theme of “why do you believe in Michigan?” Submissions are due through an online system no later than January 16 at 11:59 PM. The prize includes: