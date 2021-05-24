Gov. Whitmer apologizes after a picture shows her violating the health departments order

File-This April 12, 2021, file photo shows Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer talking about the statewide COVID-19 vaccination effort during a press conference, in Ypsilanti, Mich. Whitmer is facing renewed scrutiny after reports that she used a private plane shared by high-powered, politically connected Detroit-area business families to visit her elderly father in Florida in March. (Lon Horwedel/Detroit News via AP, File)/Detroit News via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Governor Gretchen Whitmer apologized to the public today after a picture emerged showing her at a restaurant with at least 12 other people and their tables pushed together.

Currently, having tables pushed together violates the recent health department’s epidemic order in Michigan.

According to The Detroit News, Breitbart was the first media outlet to report the photograph on Sunday through its social media, and an article the outlet published.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says no more than six people are allowed to be seated together. According to Breitbart, Governor Whitmer was at a restaurant on Saturday in East Lansing called Landshark Bar & Grill. The news outlet suggests one of Whitmer’s friends posted the pictures on social media.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued this statement to 6 News:

“Throughout the pandemic, I’ve been committed to following public health protocols. Yesterday, I went with friends to a local restaurant. As more people arrived, the tables were pushed together. Because we were all vaccinated, we didn’t stop to think about it. In retrospect, I should have thought about it. I am human. I made a mistake, and I apologize.”

Governor Whitmer last week announced by July 1, 2021 her administration will end statewide mask mandates. Whitmer’s administration also announced by June 1, 2021 they will end outdoor capacity limits and increase their indoor gatherings by 50 percent.