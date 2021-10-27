Gov. Whitmer declares ‘Rivalry Week’ ahead of Michigan vs. Michigan State football game

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer, two-time alumna of Michigan State University, declared October 25 to October 31 as Rivalry Week in honor of Saturday’s game between the undefeated Michigan State University Spartans and the undefeated University of Michigan Wolverines.

“Watching the Spartans and Wolverines battle for the Paul Bunyan trophy is one of our state’s greatest traditions,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Whether you dress in green and white or root for the maize and blue, we can all agree that this has been an exciting year for football. Unfortunately, University of Michigan’s undefeated streak will come to an end this Saturday in The Woodshed. I can’t wait to cheer on the Spartans! Tuck Comin’. Go green!”

“I am excited to watch the Wolverines continue their undefeated march towards the Big Ten Championship and beyond this Saturday,” said Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “Just like every year, this game is a great way for Michiganders to come together to acknowledge that the University of Michigan has the superior football program. It’s great to be a Michigan Wolverine! Go Blue!”

Saturday’s noon football game marks the 114th meeting between the Michigan State University Spartans and the University of Michigan Wolverines. Although Michigan leads the head-to-head series overall 71-37-5, Michigan State has won nine of the last 13 match-ups.

Governor Whitmer says she is the proud mom of two Wolverines, but she always wears her true colors on gameday.

View the proclamation here.