Gov. Whitmer declares Saturday as ‘M’ day in support of the U of M Wolverines, wagering with Ohio Gov.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared Saturday, Nov. 27 as “M” Day in Michigan.

That day is the big face-off between the University of Michigan (U of M) Wolverines and Ohio State University Buckeyes. Whitmer is rooting for the Wolverines to support her two students at U of M.

The best thing about having two phenomenal football teams in Michigan is that it gives us two opportunities to beat that team down south. Whether you’re a Spartan or a Wolverine, our houses are united this weekend as we take on the Buckeyes. With everything on the line for a trip to the Big Ten Championship game, I can’t wait to cheer on the Wolverines. Go Blue, Beat Ohio!” GOVERNOR GRETCHEN WHITMER.

Governor Whitmer and Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio have a friendly wager ahead of this weekend’s showdown, commonly referred to as “The Game.”

Whitmer has wagered a gift package of famous Michigan-made cherry sweets and treats from Cherry Republic in Glen Arbor.

Back in 2019, Governor Whitmer bet a box of goodies from Zingerman’s in Ann Arbor.

With so much on the line in this year’s edition of The Game, Fran and I are very excited to see the Buckeyes kick-off on Saturday and continue their great rivalry. I am proud to engage in this friendly bet, highlighting some of Fran and my favorite treats from across the Buckeye State that we know many Ohioans will be enjoying as they cheer the Buckeyes. O-H!” OHIO GOVERNOR MIKE DEWINE

Governor DeWine has bet an assortment of Ohio-made sweets, including cream puffs from Schmidt’s in Columbus, black raspberry chip ice cream from Graeter’s in Cincinnati, chocolate-covered pretzels from Malley’s in Cleveland and buckeye candies from Marsha’s Homemade Buckeyes in Perrysburg.

Governor DeWine also wagered a basket of Ohio’s famous buckeye candies in 2019.

Saturday at noon, the Wolverines will face up against the Buckeyes for the 117th meeting of “The Game.” Michigan leads the head-to-head series overall 58–51–6, with Ohio State vacating one game in 2010.