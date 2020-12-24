Gov. Whitmer: “Every month of 2021 is going to get better than the last”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer attended a food distribution event in Lansing today, to help hand out food to those in need this holiday season.

6 News spoke with the governor at the event, where she emphasized how important it is to give back this time a year, particularly during the pandemic, and also the need to be safe.

The governor says she’s still concerned with the state’s COVID-19 numbers, but is hopeful 2021 will lead to things heading in the right direction.

“Every month of 2021 is going to get better than the last” said Whitmer. “There is hope on the horizon, it’s coming out of Portage, Michigan of all places with the vaccine. So we just want to get through this holiday season, so that we have many many more ahead of us.”

Watch the full interview in the video above.

