LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference with other state leaders on Monday to discuss what Democrats are calling the biggest tax break in decades for millions of Michiganders.

The Lowering MI Costs Plan was formally announced on Friday and would get rid of the pension tax and expand tax credits.

The plan would send inflation relief checks to tax payers as well. Whitmer announced Monday that the checks will be worth $180.

Whitmer was joined at the press conference by Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks of Grand Rapids and House Speaker Joe Tate of Detroit, both Democrats who helped put the new plan together.

When Senate Republican Leader Aric Nesbitt first heard about the deal Friday, he said his party was ‘cautiously optimistic’ that ‘ about Whitmer bringing immediate, but questioned her long term plans.

“When it comes to lower taxes, her actions have too frequently failed to match her words. Michiganders have too often played Charlie Brown to the governor’s Lucy as she yanks away her promises of tax relief at the last second,” Nesbitt said.