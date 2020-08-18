Gov. Whitmer: ‘It’s shark week (expletive)’

In this image from video, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke half way through the opening night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday.

With the Milwaukee convention being moved to a virtual experience for audiences, Gov. Whitmer was able to address that nation from the UAW Local 652 in Lansing.

This wasn’t the first time Whitmer has addressed the nation during this most recent presidential campaign.

With her staff and production crews present, Whitmer showed to be trying to relax everyone before the speech with a joke. The clip that has made it’s way to social media has been liked, viewed and shared thousands of times.

Gov. Whitmer (D-MI) jokes before going live: "It's not just Shark Week … it's Shark Week *mouths expletive*" pic.twitter.com/KSndbTvLZi — The Recount (@therecount) August 18, 2020

