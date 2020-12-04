Gov. Whitmer may extend partial shutdown of schools, businesses

In this photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. The governor said her administration may extend portions of a three-week partial shutdown of schools and businesses next week because of the “sheer volume” of coronavirus cases around Michigan. She said no decision had been made but added the while curve has leveled, it ultimately must come down to ensure hospitals are not overrun. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says her administration may extend portions of a three-week partial shutdown of schools and businesses next week because of the “sheer volume” of coronavirus cases around Michigan.

The Democratic governor said Thursday that no decision had been made, but that it would come down to ensuring that hospitals aren’t overrun.

The state health department’s order closed high schools to in-person instruction, stopped organized sports, prohibited indoor restaurant dining, and closed various entertainment businesses.

Republicans say opening high schools should be left at the local level. The state reported 175 additional deaths relate to COVID-19.

Latest Stories