Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS files motion with Michigan Supreme Court on clarification of emergency powers ruling

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Director Robert Gordon filed a motion with the Michigan Supreme Court on Monday, requesting that they “clarify that their October ruling does not take effect until Friday, October 30.”

On October 2, a 4-3 decision by the Michigan Supreme Court declared a 1945 law unconstitutional, used by Whitmer to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the governor, if the ruling went into effect immediately, up to 830,000 Michigan workers and their families could lose crucial unemployment benefits. And the “critical measures meant to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus would also immediately lapse.”

Governor Whitmers is asking for a transitional period to allow herself, local health departments, and the Michigan Legislature “to work together to put protections in place that will keep Michiganders safe and protect our economy. “

“We need this transition period to protect the 830,000 Michigan workers and families who are depending on unemployment benefits to pay their bills and put food on the table, and to protect Michiganders everywhere who are counting on their leaders to protect them,” said Governor Whitmer.

“The Supreme Court has spoken, and while I vehemently disagree with their ruling, I’m ready to work across the aisle with Republicans in the legislature where we can find common ground to slow the spread of the virus and rebuild our economy. It’s time for Republicans in the Legislature to get to work and start showing that they are taking this crisis seriously. They can start by canceling their October recess and getting back to work. Let’s work together and get this done.”

“The Supreme Court’s ruling raises several legal questions that we are still reviewing. While we are moving swiftly, this transition will take time,” said DHHS Director Robert Gordon. “Make no mistake, Governor Whitmer will continue using every tool at her disposal to keep Michigan families, frontline workers, and small businesses safe from this deadly virus. The same is true for our department.

“We will use every statutory tool available to protect our state employees and the residents we serve. We also need Michiganders to do their part by wearing a mask, maintaining six feet of physical distancing, washing hands frequently, and getting their flu vaccine. We will get through this together.”

After the Supreme Court issued their opinion on Friday, Governor Whitmer vowed to continue working around the clock to fight this virus on behalf of Michigan families. She said, “I want the people of Michigan to know that no matter what happens, I will never stop fighting to keep you and your families safe from this deadly virus.”

