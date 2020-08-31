Gov. Whitmer orders to lower flags to honor downstate fire captain

FILE – In a June 17, 2020, file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer was unreceptive Tuesday, July 28, 2020, to Republican-passed legislation that would require public schools to offer in-person instruction to students in kindergarten through fifth grade amid the coronavirus pandemic.(Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) — Gov. Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff on August 31 to honor the life and service of Monroe Charter Township Fire Department Captain Joseph “Joe” Liedel, who passed away while responding to an emergency call. The flag honors will coincide with his funeral.

“Our state mourns the loss of Captain Joe Liedel, who dedicated his life to the type of service and duty that we look for in great public servants,” said Governor Whitmer.

“In everything he did, Joe never gave up the fight, and we saw that on full display as he battled this injury. My thoughts are with his family during this tremendously difficult time as they lay him to rest.”

Captain Joe Liedel was a member of the Monroe Charter Township Fire Department for 28 years. Joe followed in his father’s footsteps when he joined the department as a member of its Fire Explorer program, working his way through the ranks to become captain in 2019.

Liedel traveled with the Monroe Charter Township Fire Department to Ground Zero in New York City after the 9/11 attacks to assist with the recovery efforts.

On July 31, Captain Joe Liedel suffered a brain bleed and collapsed in his driveway while responding to an emergency call. He spent the next month fighting for his life at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

On August 23, Joe passed away after succumbing to his injuries. He is survived by his parents and brothers.

The State of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor and selfless service of Captain Joseph Liedel by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Tuesday, September 1.

