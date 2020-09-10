Gov. Whitmer outlines mask requirements for organized sports

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2020 file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., heir status amid the coronavirus pandemic. Whitmer says gyms can reopen after 5 1/2 months of closure and organized sports can resume if masks are worn. She lifted some coronavirus restrictions Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, that lasted longer in Michigan than in many other states. The order, effective next Wednesday, allows for reopening fitness centers and indoor pools in remaining regions that hold 93% of Michigan’s population.(Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP/WJMN) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has clarified her order requiring masks in organized sports, saying they must be worn in training and competition only when athletes can’t consistently keep 6 feet apart.

The measure issued Wednesday explicitly mentions football, soccer and volleyball as sports where face coverings are a must due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But it also now exempts sports in which athletes can keep distance “except for occasional and fleeting moments” — such as tennis, golf, cross country, baseball and softball.

“The COVID-19 virus is easily spread through airborne particles and can affect everyone differently. By wearing a face covering when proper distancing is not possible, athletes will be better protected from contracting the virus and spreading it to family members, frontline workers, and vulnerable populations,” said Governor Whitmer.

“We are not out of the woods yet, and COVID-19 is still a persistent threat to our frontline workers, students, and families,” said Chief Medical Executive and MDHHS Chief Deputy for Health Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

“Individuals have a choice about whether or not to play organized sports. Since contact sports pose a high risk of transmitting COVID-19, MDHHS recommends that people should choose to avoid them. For those who do choose to play organized sports, we expect you to follow these strict safety measures and wear a face covering to reduce your risk and protect the health of your teammates, coaches, officials, and loved ones.”

Her initial order to let additional organized sports resume required all athletes to wear a mask except when swimming.

“We cannot afford to let our guard down. As we continue to fight this virus, we need to make smart and informed choices so we can beat COVID-19 together,” Governor Whitmer added.

