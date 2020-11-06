Gov. Whitmer proclaims November as ‘Homeless Awareness Month’

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) — On Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed November as “Homeless Awareness Month” as the state sees a decline in individuals experiencing homelessness.

Governor Whitmer said Thursday that there is still more work to do to ensure every Michigander has access to safe, affordable housing.

“Every Michigander deserves access to quality, safe, and affordable housing, and as we approach winter in Michigan, we must remember to do everything we can to reach that goal. National Homeless Awareness Month is a time to create awareness and renew our commitment to eliminate homelessness,” said Governor Whitmer.

“I will continue working with partners in state government and everyone else who wants to ensure everyone in our state can put a roof over their head.”

According to data from Michigan’s Homeless Management Information System, there has been a slight decline in the number of individuals experiencing homelessness in Michigan from 65,104 in 2018 to 61,832 in 2019. Additionally, in 2019, the state saw a decline in family, youth (18-24), and veteran homelessness.

“The pandemic created additional challenges and vulnerabilities for Michiganders. Many experienced housing instabilities and found themselves for the first time, facing homelessness,” said Kelly Rose, chief housing solutions officer and chair of the Michigan Interagency Council on Homelessness.

“The Eviction Diversion Program has already helped thousands of individuals and families stay in their homes and we will help thousands more before the end of the year.”

The state continues to see a stark racial disparity within the homeless population, according to the data. Catastrophic events, from slavery to segregation, have led to the systematic denial of access and equal rights for Black Americans which has resulted in Black Americans being far more likely to experience housing insecurity and homelessness.

Unfortunately, we see this dynamic playing out in Michigan as Black Americans make up 14% of the general population but a staggering 52% of the homeless population.

Governor Whitmer and leaders in her administration have made a commitment to addressing this disparity and working to ensure Black Michiganders have access to affordable housing.

