Gov. Whitmer releases $500 million water infrastructure plan

FILE – In this Jan. 29, 2020, file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate, at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is announcing a $500 million plan to upgrade drinking water and wastewater infrastructure.

The initiative is called MI Clean Water. It calls for creating a pot of money from which local governments could apply for grants or loans to improve their water treatment systems.

“Since the first day I took office, I have made an unwavering commitment to ensuring that Michiganders have access to clean and affordable water. The MI Clean Water Plan marks a significant step toward that goal,” said Governor Whitmer.

“The MI Clean Water investment will help us rebuild Michigan’s water infrastructure and will prioritize and invest directly into protecting our public health, environment, and economy. The MI Clean Water Plan is a critical part of the solution, but the work cannot stop here. I look forward to working with the legislature to find creative solutions to address our water infrastructure backlog. Everyone must remain committed to ensuring that every Michigander has access to clean water.”

It would draw on a variety of sources, including federal funds and state-issued bonds.

It would fund improvements such as replacing lead service lines, cleansing water of chemical compounds known as PFAS and preventing sewer overflows. Whitmer says no tax increases would be needed.

Drinking water quality has been a primary concern in Michigan in recent years with the discovery of lead contamination in Flint and other cities, as well health concerns over PFAS chemicals.

A $207.1 million investment in drinking water quality, including:

Lead Service Line Replacement in Disadvantaged Communities Program – $102 million

Lead and Copper – Drinking Water Asset Management Grants – $37.5 million

PFAS and Emerging Contaminants – Contamination and Consolidation Grants – $25 million

Non-Lead Drinking Water Infrastructure Grants – $35 million

Affordability and Planning Grants – $7.5 million



A $293 million investment in wastewater protection, including:

Clean Water Infrastructure Grants (eliminating sanitary sewer overflows; correcting combined sewer overflows; increasing green infrastructure) – $235 million

Substantial Public Health Risk Grants (removing direct and continuous discharges of raw sewage from surface or ground water) – $20 million

Failing Septic System Elimination Program – $35 million

Stormwater, Asset Management, and Wastewater Grants – $3 million

