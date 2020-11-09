LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – Governor Whitmer is saying that a future cabinet position within the Biden administration isn’t what’s next for her.
During a recent interview in Detroit she was asked if she would be interested in taking a position within the Biden cabinet in Washington D.C., but said, she has no intention on leaving, she loves Michigan, and there’s still a lot of work to do.
Governor Whitmer was one of the top contenders being considered for Joe Biden’s running mate before asking to be withdrawn from the position.
Latest Stories
- ‘Nice final day’: ‘Jeopardy!’ producer describes Alex Trebek’s last day and final show taping
- CBS announces 2020 holiday special schedule
- Biden cheers vaccine progress but says masks remain a must
- Putin won’t congratulate Biden until challenges end, Kremlin says
- Gov. Whitmer says no intention to leave for Joe Biden cabinet position