LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking state lawmakers to approve $300 million in spending to fight the coronavirus into 2021, including money to support the broad-based distribution of vaccines.
Thursday’s request is in addition to the Democratic governor’s previous call for $100 million in direct aid to people and businesses hit hardest by the pandemic. COVID-19 funding and other outbreak-related bills are a top priority in the remaining two weeks of session.
The state budget office says the $300 million is needed to continue critical response activities that cannot be funded with previously authorized federal aid after Dec. 30.
Latest Stories
- Pfizer cuts 2020 COVID-19 vaccine distribution in half due to supply-chain issues, report says
- US House passes historic bill that would decriminalize cannabis on the federal level
- Conviction set aside in ’93 cold case in dispute over expert
- Gov. Whitmer seeks $400M in virus spending in Legislature
- Chippewa County rescue couple lost on Drummond Island