Gov. Whitmer signs bills to protect businesses from virus suits

In this photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. The governor is warning that Michigan has more confirmed cases of the coronavirus than ever, noting a sharp increase since the state Supreme Court invalidated her sweeping orders earlier this month. Since the court decision on Oct. 2, the seven-day case average is up to 1,818 — nearly double. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed into law legal protections for Michigan businesses and other employers that are sued by infected people despite having followed all coronavirus safety protocols.

She also codified rules shielding hospitals and other medical providers from pandemic-related lawsuits except in cases of gross negligence, from late March to mid-July, in the wake of the state Supreme Court invalidating her executive orders.

Another new law signed Thursday, which mirrors one of the orders, prohibits employers from retaliating against workers who stay home because they have been exposed to COVID-19.

