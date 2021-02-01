Gov. Whitmer: State has administered over one million vaccines

LANSING, Mich. — Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that the State of Michigan has administered over one million safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, making us 7th in the country in vaccine distribution.

The governor called on the Michigan Legislature once again to pass the MI COVID Relief Plan she announced last week. The governor’s plan will appropriate $90 million in federal funding to ramp up vaccine distribution in Michigan and bring the state closer to the governor’s goal of 50,000 shots in arms per day.

“Michigan is ramping up vaccine distribution and doing everything we can to reach our goal of 50,000 shots in arms per day. Reaching this milestone is good news for our families, frontline workers, and small business owners, but there is more work to do,” said Governor Whitmer. “My administration is working closely with the federal government to help us get the supply we need to reach our goal and return to the normalcy we all crave. I ask for patience from Michiganders as our frontline workers work around the clock to administer vaccines. I am also ready to work with the Michigan Legislature in a bipartisan way to pass the MI COVID Relief plan focused on vaccine distribution, supporting small businesses, and getting our kids back in school safely. Ending this pandemic requires that we put partisanship aside and roll up our sleeves together. Let’s get to work.”

“The state has been hard at work administering the safe and effective COVID vaccine, and we have made great strides over the past several weeks,” said Chief Medical Executive and MDHHS Chief Deputy for Health Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “One of the most important things Michiganders can do right now is to make a plan to get the safe and effective vaccine when it becomes available to you. The state and our partners in health care and business will continue working day and night to reach our goal of 50,000 shots in arms per day. And until we end the pandemic, remember to mask up, practice safe social distancing, and avoid indoor gatherings where the virus can spread easily from person to person.”

“Our dedicated members of the Michigan National Guard are working hard to administer vaccines across the state,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of Michigan’s Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “The men and women of the Michigan National Guard have been proud to assist the state in Michigan’s COVID-19 response, whether it’s by testing, administering vaccines, or ensuring families across the state have the food they need to get through the pandemic. We will continue working in partnership with the governor, Dr. Khaldun, and their teams to end the pandemic once and for all.”

In December, Congress appropriated $90 million in additional resources for vaccine distribution in Michigan through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. The governor’s plan will use this federal funding to ramp up vaccine distribution in Michigan and bring us closer to our goal of 50,000 shots in arms per day. This funding will help provide financial support to local health departments for vaccine administration costs, including staff augmentation, as well as provide equipment and supplies. Michigan will also receive $575 million to expand COVID testing, tracing, and lab capacity in Michigan.