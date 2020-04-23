Gov. Whitmer to extend “Stay Home – Stay Safe” into May

Michigan News
Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a briefing on the state’s response to coronavirus on April 22, 2020, in Lansing.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We have some breaking news regarding the governor’s “Stay Home – Stay Safe” order.

Barring an 11th hour change of strategy, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is poised to extend the state’s controversial stay at home order until May 15th.

She is expected to make the announcement either later tonight or tomorrow.

The current stay at home policy expires on April 30th.  

Numerous sources have confirmed with 6 News Capito Correspondent Tim Skubick the date and also indicate that the governor is likely to reopen some businesses on May first that have limited contact with the general population.

