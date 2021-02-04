Whitmer to allow an earlier return of winter sports

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her virtual State of the State address the state, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in Lansing, Mich. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Sources tell News 8 Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will announce that winter contact sports will be allowed to go forward before Feb. 22, which was the previous date.

WLNS, WOOD TV8’s Lansing sister station, says Whitmer will announce today that the season can begin as early as Monday with safety precautions.

Whitmer and MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel will hold a 1:30 p.m. briefing in Lansing. It will stream live on woodtv.com.

This morning, before the press conference, Hertel will testify before the Republican-led Michigan House Oversight Committee. The hearing is expected to include discussion about the MDHHS epidemic order that currently bans winter sports competition through Feb. 21.

Players, coaches and parents testified before the Republican-led House Oversight Committee one week ago to explain why they thought the season should start. MDHHS did not send a representative to that hearing.

Let Them Play Michigan, the group behind the push to play, on Tuesday filed a court complaint against Hertel trying to force the return to the court.

Michigan’s virus metrics continue to look better, with the case, positivity, hospitalization and death rates all coming down. Still, they’re higher than public health officials would like to see.

So far, the virus has infected nearly 564,000 people in Michigan since it was first detected here nearly 11 months ago and contributed to the deaths of about 14,700 people. Updated data from the state will be released this afternoon.