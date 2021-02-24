Watch: Gov. Whitmer holding coronavirus briefing

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a briefing now on the state’s response to coronavirus.

Michigan has recorded nearly 583,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus since March 2020 and nearly 15,400 related deaths. Updated data will be released this afternoon.

At a Wednesday afternoon press conference with the governor, the state’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said while Michigan’s virus metrics continue to improve, with the case, positivity, hospitalizations and death rates all on the downtrend, she is worried that the number of tests being run each day is down. She urged anyone who has symptoms, has been exposed to the virus or who has been outside of the state in the last two weeks to get a test.

“While we are doing well, our progress is fragile,” Khaldun said. “We have to make sure we are doing enough tests so we can quickly identify any new cases, including cases infected by these new variants.”

She pointed specifically to finding where the more transmissible B.1.1.7 variant is. As of Tuesday, 314 cases of the variant had been discovered in Michigan, health officials said.

Also key in fighting that variant and preventing further mutations is the the vaccine rollout. So far, about 15% of people in Michigan have gotten at least one dose and about 8% have been fully vaccinated with both doses.

To date, the state has received about 2.6 million doses from the federal government; it needs about 11.2 doses to vaccinate about 5.6 million people. The Biden administration has promised the flow of vaccines will speed up.

The state is now rolling out a pilot program aimed at reaching vulnerable populations. It is also breaking down race data for those who have been vaccinated, though that information has so far not been recorded for about 44% of people who got the shots.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said the state has designed a new reporting method to close that data gap. He also called on those who are being vaccinated to fill out the race section on forms. He said the early data indicated a disparity in people of color getting vaccinated, but also noted there’s so much data missing that it’s too early to draw many conclusions.

“It’s taking time to get it right, but we will get this right,” he said.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, again called on the Republican-led Legislature to approve her COVID-19 recovery spending plan; specifically to release federal dollars for things like testing and the vaccine rollout. Republicans’ spending plans have not been as extensive as Whitmer’s.

Whitmer testified before Congress Wednesday morning about national infrastructure. She is also holding a virtual town hall on her state budget proposal at 3 p.m.; you can find coverage of that here.