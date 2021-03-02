Report: Gov. Whitmer to up restaurant capacity today

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a briefing this afternoon to discuss the state’s response to coronavirus.

The 2 p.m. press conference will stream live here on woodtv.com. Whitmer will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive.

The Detroit Free Press is reporting that Whitmer will announce that restaurants may start operating at 50% capacity, up from 25%, with a limit of 100, and that their curfew will be pushed back an out to 11 ap.m. The order will also loosen capacity restrictions at shops and and entertainment venues like movie theaters and bowling alleys to 50% or 300 people. The Free Press added that the new epidemic order will also lift the restriction on indoor home gatherings from two households to three, with a limit of 15 people.

News 8 has reached out to the governor’s office seeking confirmation but has not yet heard back.

The virus has infected nearly 590,000 people in Michigan and been linked to the deaths of more than 15,534. Updated data will be released this afternoon.

Data compiled by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Michigan has recorded more than 420 cases of the more transmissible B.1.1.7 variant, which expected to be the nation’s dominant strain by the end of the month. Public health officials have stressed the importance of getting tested to track both the variant and the current dominant strain of the virus.

While the state’s coronavirus metrics are much better than they were during a November surge, the case, positivity and hospitalizations rates have recently leveled off. The rate of deaths, the metric that changes last, is still trending down and is better than it has been since mid-October.

Michigan has received about 2.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Some 824,566 people in the state are considered fully vaccinated with two shots, while 1,444,929 people have gotten only their first shot. The state is getting closer to its goal of routinely administering 50,000 shots per day; last week, it averaged about 47,900 doses per day.

While the state doesn’t currently expect to be able to open up vaccinations to the lowest risk groups of people until July or August, there is hope that the addition of Johnson & Johnson single-shot doses to the supply could speed up that timetable. In addition to requiring only one shot versus Pfizer and Moderna’s two, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be stored at warmer temperatures.

It does have a lower efficacy rate than the other two, but health experts say some of that can be attributed to its development timeline.

“This Johnson & Johnson vaccine was tested after the emergent of some mutations so from that perspective, it didn’t have quite the same comparison group as the other two vaccines did, and also the countries that it was tested, they did have more of these mutations already present,” Metro Health – University of Michigan Health chief medical officer Dr. Ronald Grifka told News 8 Monday.