Gov. Whitmer to hold coronavirus briefing this afternoon

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a news conference in Lansing on Aug. 19, 2020. (Courtesy: Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a briefing this afternoon on the state’s response to coronavirus.

The 2:30 p.m. press conference

Whitmer will be joined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Michigan’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and an unnamed business leader who will discuss a “significant investment” to help small businesses.

David Eggert of the Associated Press reports Whitmer will not make an announcement Wednesday about allowing businesses closed for nearly six months, like gyms and movie theaters, to reopen, but that she is expected to issue an order about that later this week.

High school sports officials are also waiting on her to decide whether soccer, volleyball and swimming competition may move forward; Eggert said that is not expected to happen this week.

Coronavirus has infected more than 103,000 people in Michigan since first detected in the state in March and been linked to the deaths of nearly 6,500 people. Updated figures will be released this afternoon.

State data shows the percentage of positive tests daily has declined in recent weeks, new cases have plateaued and the number of deaths each day remains low. Hospitals remain well within capacity.

Public health officials want anyone with coronavirus symptoms or who has been exposed to someone with the virus to get tested. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is launching several new neighborhood testing sites around the state, including one in Albion.

The site at Albion College’s Washington Gardner Auditorium at 401 E. Michigan Avenue. Starting Friday, it will be open Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More testing sites are expected to open in coming weeks in other West Michigan cities including Benton Harbor, Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Niles.