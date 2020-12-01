Gov. Whitmer to hold coronavirus briefing this afternoon

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides an update on COVID-19 in Michigan during a Nov. 12, 2020, press conference in Lansing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update on the state of coronavirus in Michigan this afternoon.

The 2:30 p.m. press conference will air live on WOOD TV8 and stream on woodtv.com. The governor will be joined, as usual, by Michigan’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

In all, the virus has infected more than 360,000 people in Michigan since first being detected in the state in March and been linked to 9,134 deaths. Updated data from the state will be released this afternoon.

The rate of cases per million people per day in Michigan remains high — the seven-day average is above 430, more than three times higher than the spring peak. The Jackson region is currently seeing the highest rate at more than 556 new cases per million per day, followed by West Michigan (about 514) and Southwest Michigan (about 499). The Traverse City region continues to see the best rate in the state, with about 354 cases per million people per day.

As of Monday, some 4,300 adults in the hospital were either suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19. As of Tuesday morning, Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health said it had 309 patients, a decline of 21 from the previous day. While hospitalizations have been high and climbing in recent weeks, hospitals still have plenty of ventilators to go around.

Still, the rate of deaths is high, averaging about 66 per day.

The seven-day average percentage of daily positive tests is 13.5%, more than four times the 3% that public health officials say demonstrates community spread is controlled.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan said Tuesday it will keep waiving all out-of-pocket payments for COVID-19 patients through March 31. The benefit had previously been scheduled to end Dec. 31.