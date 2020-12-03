Gov. Whitmer to hold coronavirus briefing this afternoon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update on the state of coronavirus in Michigan this afternoon.

The 1:30 p.m. press conference will air live on WOOD TV8 and stream live on woodtv.com. The governor will be joined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and Michigan’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

In all, the virus has infected more than 373,197 in Michigan since first being detected in the state in March and been linked to 9,405 deaths. Updated data will be released this afternoon.

The seven-day average of cases per million people per day in Michigan is nearly 450, and state tracking shows a slight decline in that rate. The Jackson region is currently seeing the highest rate at nearly 566 new cases per million per day, followed by West Michigan and Southwest Michigan, both of which are just higher than 500. Southwest and West Michigan, however, are seeing higher percentages of positive tests each day than Jackson’s rate.

A data breakdown released Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services showed that as of Friday, the state ranked sixth in the nation in number of cases and 20th in case rates in the most recent seven-day period. Both those were an improvement over the previous seven-day period.

As of Wednesday, state data showed 4,240 hospital inpatients were either suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19. As of Thursday, Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health said it had 306 patients, a decline of one from the previous day.

Despite some slight improvements in key metrics recently, the state of the outbreak is still much worse than the spring peak and officials are worried we could see spikes in the coming weeks linked to Thanksgiving travel and gatherings.