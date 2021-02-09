Gov. Whitmer to hold coronavirus briefing today

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at a coronavirus briefing in Lansing on Feb. 4, 2021. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be holding a briefing today on the state’s coronavirus response.

The briefing will start at 1:30 p.m. It will air on WOTV and stream live on woodtv.com.

Whitmer will be joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive.

Over the weekend, Michigan reported 1,769 more confirmed coronavirus cases and 11 deaths related to the virus.

Last weekend, Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services last week gave the OK for contact winter sports seasons to begin with virus mitigation measures in place. Games started Monday for basketball and hockey. The first competitive cheer and wrestling meets are Friday.

One of the biggest concerns now is the increasing number of cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant in Michigan. Dozens of cases have been identified, including four in Calhoun County, four in Kalamazoo County, one in Kent County and one in Van Buren County.