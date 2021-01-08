Gov. Whitmer to hold coronavirus briefing this afternoon

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses the state of coronavirus in Michigan on Jan. 6, 2021. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a briefing this afternoon on how the state is responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 1:30 p.m. press conference, hosted in Lansing, will air on WOOD TV8 and stream live here. Whitmer will be joined, as usual, by Michigan’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

The virus has infected more than 512,000 people in Michigan since March 2020 and been linked to more than 13,000 deaths.

While the state has been seeing improving metrics for about a month, the decline in the case rate has plateaued and there has been an increase in the daily positivity rate. On Wednesday, the state’s leading epidemiologist said in a virtual briefing that “we’re not going to see this continued decline” and that she was “expecting a rebound.”

While the state on Wednesday announced it was opening up COVID-19 vaccinations to more groups of people, local health departments told News 8 Thursday they don’t have the doses on hand to facilitate that. They are urging patience. Whitmer, meanwhile, has called on the federal government to direct more doses to Michigan.