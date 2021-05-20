Gov. Whitmer to hold COVID-19 briefing this morning

File-This April 12, 2021, file photo shows Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer talking about the statewide COVID-19 vaccination effort during a press conference, in Ypsilanti, Mich. Whitmer is facing renewed scrutiny after reports that she used a private plane shared by high-powered, politically connected Detroit-area business families to visit her elderly father in Florida in March. (Lon Horwedel/Detroit News via AP, File)/Detroit News via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be providing an update this morning on the state’s COVID-19 response, including the MI Vacc to Normal plan.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. in Midland. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

The governor will be joined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Midland Mayor Maureen Donker, CEO and Chairman of Dow Jim Fitterling, Great Lakes Bay Region Alliance President Matt Felan and President and General Manger of Dow Diamond Chris Mundhenk.

Michigan is seeing its virus metrics trending in the right direction. On Wednesday, it reported 1,560 newly confirmed cases of the virus and 31 related deaths.

More than 7.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Michigan and the percentage of residents 16 and up with at least one dose is 56.8%, up three tenths of a percent from the previous day.

It’s also been one year since the Edenville and Sanford Dams in Midland County failed during heavy rains. About 11,000 people were driven from their homes as the two dams failed and the Tittabawassee River overflowed its banks, though no one was seriously injured or killed.