Whitmer announces tuition-free college program for essential workers

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a coronavirus news conference in Lansing on Sept. 2, 2020. (Courtesy: Michigan Exec. Office of the Governor)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday the state is launching an initiative to offer tuition-free college for those who provided essential services while Michigan was under the stay-at-home order.

Futures for Frontliners, inspired by the GI Bill that funded the education of those who served during World War II, is aimed at helping workers who provided essential services who don’t have college degrees or high school diplomas.

The type of workers who may qualify includes those who worked in the medical field, manufacturing, nursing homes, grocery stores, sanitation, delivery and retail. The state says an estimated 625,000 people could benefit from the program.

While Whitmer ordered most people to stay at home during the height of the pandemic, workers providing essential services were still permitted to come to work.

To be eligible for the program, people must:

Be a Michigan resident.

Worked in an essential industry at least part-time for 11 of the 13 weeks between April 1 through June 30.

Required by their job to work outside the home at least some of the time between April 1 through June 30.

Don’t have an associate or bachelor’s degree.

Not be in default on a federal student loan.

Complete the scholarship application by 11:59 p.m., Dec. 31.

The program is a $24 million investment that will be funded by the governor’s Education Emergency Relief Fund – part of the federal CARES Act.

More information about this program can be found online.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said the top five places where outbreaks have been occurring are nursing, manufacturing, health care, social gatherings and restaurants. However, the number of outbreaks health officials have been monitoring has gone down.

Since it was first detected in Michigan in March, coronavirus has sickened more than 108,000 people and contributed to the deaths of more than 6,500. The latest data from the state will be released this afternoon.

Statewide, hospitalization figures remain low and the number of new cases per million people per day appears to have decreased in recent weeks. However, the seven-day average for the positivity rate has crept up slightly in recent days. As of Monday, the most recent day for which the state’s MI Start Map website lists data, it was 3.4%. Health officials say a rate below 3% shows community spread is under control.