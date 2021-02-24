Gov. Whitmer to hold virtual town hall on budget today

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a Feb. 17, 2021, press conference in Lansing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will participate in a virtual town hall today to discuss her 2022 budget proposal.

The 3 p.m. event will stream live on woodtv.com.

Whitmer will be joined by her budget director Dave Massaron. They will discuss the economic crisis caused by the pandemic and the budget.

The Democratic governor’s about $67 billion proposal includes more money for schools and several one-time expenditures for infrastructure that raised concerns among Republicans who control the Legislature. The next step in the budgeting process is for lawmakers to hammer out a budget and pass it.

The Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce is organizing the town hall.

Whitmer will testify before Congress this morning about national infrastructure, which you can watch here. She is also holding a press conference about coronavirus at 1:30 p.m., which you can see here.