LIVESTREAMING NOW: Gov. Whitmer holds a COVID-19 briefing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, and MDHHS Director Robert Gordon made an announcement putting a three-week pause on a number of indoor social gatherings and other group activities.

Bars and restaurants will be open for outdoor dining, carry-out and delivery only. Gyms will remain open for individual workouts but group exercise classes will be shut down. Casinos and movie theaters will be closed.

Colleges and high schools must all move to remote learning. K-8 schools are allowed to continue with in-person learning.

Professional and college sports will be allowed to continue without fans, however all other organized sports must stop. In addition, no family members will be able to attend professional or college sporting events.

In the past two weeks, Michigan has consistently been breaking single-day case records. First, it was 5,000 cases. Then it was 6,000 cases, and yesterday, health officials reported more than 7,000 new cases of COVID-19 statewide. That brought the statewide total to more than 250,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.

