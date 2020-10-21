Gov. Whitmer to provide coronavirus briefing this afternoon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a press conference on the status of coronavirus in Michigan this afternoon, her first such briefing in weeks as the number of cases in the state rise.

The 1:30 p.m. press conference will air on WOOD TV8 and stream live on woodtv.com. Whitmer will be joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive.

Michigan has been seeing an increase in cases for more than a month, with a sharp increase in the last couple of weeks. The highest rates of new cases per million people per day are in the Upper Peninsula, southwest Michigan and West Michigan.

The percentages of positive tests each day have also been up, regularly above 4% in the last 10 days and sometimes above 5%. Sunday was the first time the rate rose above 6% since May 29. For the bulk of August and September, the percentages were closer to 3%, the threshold that public health officials say shows community spread is controlled.

In all, the virus has infected around 150,000 people in Michigan in the last seven months and been linked to more than 7,000 deaths. Updated data from the state health department will be released this afternoon.

After a Michigan Supreme Court decision threw out the law underpinning Whitmer’s executive orders for the virus, state House Republicans on Tuesday announced their plan to respond to the outbreak, promising measures that will allow each community to tailor its response. The plan lists several key metrics showing the status of the outbreak, including the case rate and hospital readiness, as the basis for making decisions.